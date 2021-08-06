Simone Biles Gets Mobbed At The Airport In Houston

Simone Biles was mobbed Thursday night at the airport in Houston.

In a video tweeted by Natalie Hee, the legendary gymnast returned to America after a chaotic time in Tokyo for the Olympics.

As soon as she came down the escalator, she was mobbed by fans and police did their best to maintain control of the situation.

Do we think people love Simone Biles or do we think they love Simone Biles? The answer is an overwhelming yes, and I love to see it.

She had a very tough time in Japan after having to withdraw from multiple events because of mental health issues, and plenty of people dragged her on social media.

After several days of brutal treatment in the media, Biles returned to close out the games with a bronze medal and she returned home to a hero’s welcome.

If the situation doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, then I don’t know what will.

Simone Biles returned Tuesday to the Olympics, and closed out her time in Tokyo with a medal. Is her return a great success story? Should she be celebrated? @dhookstead explains his feelings on the complex situation. pic.twitter.com/DaSsqGbUE2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

