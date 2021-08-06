Twitter Suspends Allie Beth Stuckey For Saying Trans Weightlifter Is A Man

Twitter temporarily suspended commentator Allie Beth Stuckey Thursday for saying that a transgender weightlifter is a man.

The social media platform told Stuckey that she had violated their rules against “hateful conduct” when she tweeted about transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, saying, “Hubbard failing at the event doesn’t make his inclusion fair. He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.”

“What’s that Orwell quote,” Stuckey asked in an Instagram post. “Something about the further people get from the truth the more people will hate those who say it? (RELATED: Twitter Follows Trump Suspension With Massive ‘Purge’ Of Conservative Accounts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Beth Stuckey (@alliebstuckey)

Stuckey was temporarily suspended for 12 hours and allowed back on Twitter Friday morning. (RELATED: Liberal Activists Rebrand Sex Changes As ‘Gender-Affirming Medical Care’ To Bully State Officials Into Allowing The Mutilation Of Children)

Good morning. I’m out of Twitter jail. Men are still men. Thank you. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 6, 2021

“Remember, you can threaten, dox, harass, post porn, spread Chinese propaganda and tweet as a member of a terrorist regime here on Twitter, but you cannot call a man, ‘he,’ because that is ‘promoting violence,'” Stuckey tweeted Friday morning.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The platform’s “hateful conduct” policy forbids users from promoting “violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

The social media platform encourages users to report tweets that violate its policy. (RELATED: ‘No, Thank You’: Women’s Weightlifting Medalist Refuses To Discuss Trans Athlete Laurel Hubbard)

“We recognize that if people experience abuse on Twitter, it can jeopardize their ability to express themselves,” the platform said. “Research has shown that some groups of people are disproportionately targeted with abuse online.”

“This includes; women, people of color, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual individuals, marginalized and historically underrepresented communities,” Twitter’s policy said. “For those who identify with multiple underrepresented groups, abuse may be more common, more severe in nature and more harmful.”

