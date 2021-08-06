Reagan, Riots, And Rockets Punctuate The Most Patriotic Product Ad We’ve Seen This Year

A self-branded conservative wine company released perhaps one of the most patriotic advertisements ever made Wednesday. It juxtaposed a speech from former President Ronald Reagan against the social strife the U.S. has experienced in recent months.

We The People Wine released the ad, saying it’s time to “fight for our freedom.”

“Our nation and our freedom is under attack from fellow Americans,” the company tweeted. “THEY claim America was ‘never great.’ THEY demand we fall in line and stay silent. WE the People beg to differ … and we’re here to celebrate, defend, and fight for our freedom with ‘We the People Wines.'”

Our nation and our freedom is under attack from fellow Americans. THEY claim America was “never great.” THEY demand we fall in line and stay silent. WE the People beg to differ… and we’re here to celebrate, defend, and fight for our freedom with “We the People Wines.” pic.twitter.com/PPi8HdOqOr — We The People Wine (@WeThePeopleWine) August 4, 2021

The ad opens with Reagan saying, “my fellow Americans, it looks like some things have changed,” while the screen then flashes to a scene from a recent riot in which individuals are seen jumping atop a police cruiser. (RELATED: Back When The Elites Still Loved America, Here’s What Military Ads Looked Like)

“Are we doing a good enough job teaching our children what America is?” Reagan asks, as clips show someone smashing a store window in, while another clip shows a woman next to a board that reads, “All white people are racist.”

The video then rolls a montage of clips such as a celebrity celebrating abortion, statues being torn down, and a young child twerking in the middle of a crowd.

“I’m warning of an eradication of the American memory that could result in an erosion of the American spirit,” Reagan says, as video footage shows Americans, who are waving the American flag, being attacked or labeled as white supremacists.

“If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are,” the video continues, showing some of America’s greatest moments.

The company said they are “dedicated to Conservative values” such as free markets, free people, free speech and limited government. A portion of all their sales go “directly to supporting causes that reflect the values our community stands for.”

“Every sip is another step towards freedom,” the company states on their site. “Drink up!”