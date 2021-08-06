What Exactly Does a Chief Academic Officer Do? Meet Suzanne Soliman, PharmD, BCMAS

One of the most honorable things to do in life is to use what you have, may it be your influence, knowledge, or possessions, to make a positive impact on the world. One person who perfectly embodies this belief is Dr. Suzanne Soliman, the Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of ACMA or the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs.

Suzanne is a well-rounded professional who wears many hats. She’s a pharmacist, medical contributor, author, and speaker from Bergen County, New Jersey. She attended the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy to get her PharmD degree. Suzanne then went on to work as a clinical pharmacist, medical science liaison (MSL), and professor. Currently, she’s focusing all her efforts on being ACMA’s CAO and the founder of a supportive Facebook community called Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG).

In 2015, Suzanne joined the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), an organization that first established excellence in the medical affairs and MSL profession through the first-ever board certification in the field. As a CAO, Dr. Soliman is responsible for overseeing the curriculum development, academic strategy, accreditation, and ensuring that the preparatory material for the Board Certification Program in Medical Affairs (BCMAS) is of the highest quality standards. Her career has allowed her to have more impactful conversations about the intersection of pharmacy, motherhood, and women’s issues in general.

For Suzanne, to spread her influence on thousands of people across more than 75 different countries is a great privilege, and she couldn’t be any more thankful for it. She uses her voice and story to inspire women to reach greater heights. Suzanne also proves that gender isn’t the determiner of someone’s skills, abilities, and potential.

She’s a recipient of the Rufus A. Lyman and Next-Generation Pharmacist Civic Leader awards. She’s been featured in numerous news outlets, such as ABC7NY, Crain’s Chicago Business, Daily Voice, New York Magazine, The New York Times, and Time Out Chicago.

Besides discussing topics related to her area of interest and expertise, such as women’s health, parenting, and professional development in significant publications, she also shares content on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Currently, Suzanne is someone that the 35,000+ members of PhMG look up to. Many of them have doctorate degrees and are thriving in their careers. The organization’s role is to provide the women pharmacists with space to open and discuss their jobs and their struggles as parents. Suzanne also hosts the Women in Pharmacy podcast with the largest audience in the women pharmacist space in the world.

Despite her busy schedule, Suzanne makes sure to give back to the community. She does so by volunteering for the local board of health and led community efforts during COVID19. SheSuzanne also started the ACMA scholarship for UIC College of Pharmacy students. This way, she can directly impact the education of future women pharmacists that are sure to make a difference in the industry.

By being a CAO, Suzanne can utilize her knowledge and expertise to improve healthcare quality and inspire others. For her, there’s no greater joy than making the world a better place.