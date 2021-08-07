Climate Envoy John Kerry Took Private Jet To Obama Birthday Bash

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry took a private jet to the island of Martha’s Vineyard to attend former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party bash.

According to a report form the Daily Mail, the former Democratic Massachusetts Senator attended the party that was initially expected to top out at over 500 guests. It was later reportedly scaled back after backlash over what could potentially have been a “super-spreader event.”

Flight records confirm that this was the Kerry family private jet https://t.co/dHKGSiaVGS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 7, 2021

Kerry, who arrived with his dogs and wore a mask, was one of a number of famous guests, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Dwyane Wade, among other A-list celebrities, Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: ‘The Wrong Example’: Doocy Presses Psaki On Obama Birthday Mega-Bash)

Kerry said at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April that completely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions would not be enough to prevent climate change.

“You said twice, getting to net zero is going to be hard, really hard. And just remind everybody that it will depend on whether or not we have breakthrough technologies, some breakthrough inventions, number one,” Kerry said. “But even if we get to net zero, we still have to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. So this is a bigger challenge than a lot of people haven’t really grabbed onto yet.”

Kerry’s family jet has logged over 16 trips since January 2021, mainly within Massachusetts, according to documents obtained by Fox News.

“Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” Kerry’s spokesperson told Fox News.