Conor McGregor Deletes Tweet Claiming He Wants To ‘Eat’ Khabib’s Children

Conor McGregor is back to behaving like an idiot on social media.

His rival Khabib Nurmagomedov recently claimed that McGregor was “evil” for talking about his family and suggested the Irish-born star tweets while under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to MMAMania.com, McGregor fired back at Khabib by tweeting, “I wanna eat his children!!!!. When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife? Mother? How about you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth before you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

Conor McGregor’s tweets are getting more unhinged by the day. The latest tweet/delete storm threatens Khabib (after previously mocking his dad’s death) and mentions his wife, kids, and mother. Physcho behavior. pic.twitter.com/KsyamOH8ma — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) August 6, 2021

What the hell is wrong with Conor McGregor? His downfall has been absolutely stunning to watch unfold over the past couple months.

Ever since the lead up to his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier, he’s been an absolute train wreck. He’s saying insane things on Twitter, behaved like an idiot during the fight promotion and after losing and I’m not sure where it ends.

Conor McGregor ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/rNP0nE0TBt — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 27, 2021

I hope McGregor eventually figures it out because this is just painful to watch. When he was winning and flying high, it was awesome to watch.

Now that’s pretty much washed up, it’s like watching a car crash.

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

