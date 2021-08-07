‘The Mandates Are Coming’: Fauci Says Full FDA Approval Will Inspire A Flood Of Vaccine Requirements

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that businesses and schools across the country will issue a “flood” of vaccine mandates as soon as the Food and Drug Administration issues full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Organizations, enterprises, universities, colleges that have been reluctant to mandate at the local level will feel much more confident,” Fauci told USA Today.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: A flood of COVID vaccine mandates to follow FDA full approval https://t.co/i0zd0ARfg0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 7, 2021

“They can say, ‘If you want to come to this college or this university, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” he added. “If you want to work in this plant, you have to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this enterprise, you’ve got to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this hospital, you’ve got to get vaccinated.’”

Fauci told USA Today he does not anticipate any more lockdowns. (RELATED: ‘Things Are Going To Get Worse’: Fauci Predicts More Delta Infections, But Not Enough For Lockdowns)

“The rationale for shutting down was that the hospital system would not be able to handle the surge of cases because everybody was getting sick,” he said.

About 70% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Fauci told USA Today, “When you walk into a hospital, what you’re going to see is a lot of young people, some of whom are seriously ill, but you’re not seeing an overwhelming outstripping of the capability of the hospitals throughout the country.”