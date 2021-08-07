A Man Met His Sister’s Rapist In Jail. Now He’s Serving An Additional 25 Years For What He Did To Him

A Washington man killed his cellmate after learning that he was the convicted child rapist responsible for attacking his sister.

Shane Goldsby, 26, was sentenced to 298 months in prison for the June 2020 murder — just under 25 years, KHQ-TV reported.

“I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way,” Goldsby read from a prepared statement, before learning of his sentence. “To his wife and his whole family I apologize. I am so sorry and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused.”

Washington man gets 25 years for murdering sister’s rapist after meeting him in jail https://t.co/EFpogdY7hT — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 7, 2021

Robert Munger, 70, sustained a skull fracture with brain contusions due to blunt impact from Goldsby on Tuesday, June 2 inside the Airway Heights Corrections Center, KHQ-TV reported. The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death three days later when he died in the hospital.

According to court documents, KHQ-TV reported Goldsby “[hit] Munger in the face and head area about 14 times, (stomped) on his head at least four times and (kicked) a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by Airway Heights Corrections Guards.”

Goldsby told KHQ-TV that Munger kept giving him details about the abuses he had inflicted on his victims. When Goldsby realized that Munger was his little sister’s abuser, he told KHQ-TV, “I was in shock. I was like, ‘what the f***?’… This stuff doesn’t happen. You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times.”

In December 2019, Munger was sentenced to 43 years in prison after being involved in many child sex abuse cases, including that of Goldsby’s sister, The Spokesman-Review reported. (RELATED: Biologically Male Sexual Predators Housed In Washington Female Prisons, Court Documents Show)

Goldsby was in prison for stealing a cop car in 2017 and causing a police chase, according to KHQ-TV.