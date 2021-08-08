The CIA Follows Tom Hanks, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck And Other Celebrities On Instagram

The CIA follows multiple celebrities on Instagram.

After seeing a video tweeted by @queeralamode about the Central Intelligence Agency following a few celebrities, I hopped over to its Instagram account to check it out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The CIA only follows 35 accounts, and 11 of them are celebrities. The CIA follows Melissa McCarthy, Claire Daines, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Bryan Cranston, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Pierce Brosnan and the official page for 007.

The CIA follows 35 accounts on Instagram, 24 of which are other US government organizations. The other 11 accounts are…rather interesting. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/Xa3zwf2bmI — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) August 7, 2021

On the surface, this seems super weird and incredibly strange. I’m sure conspiracy theorists would love running with it, but in reality, a very simple explanation occurred to me after about 10 seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon)

Everyone on the list has starred in major films or TV shows about the intelligence community. Brosnan was James Bond, Affleck was in “Argo,” Craston was in “The Infiltrator,” Claire Daines was the face of “Homeland,” “Alias” made Jennifer Garner famous, Reynolds starred in “Safe House,” Krasinski is Jack Ryan, Tom Hanks was in “Bridge of Spies” and McCarthy starred in “Spy.”

So, it looks like the CIA enjoys following famous people in the entertainment industry who have built careers through roles related to its field.

Like I said, on the surface it seems super weird that the CIA would only follow 35 accounts and nearly 1/3 of them would be famous members of Hollywood.

However, once you dig in, it’s pretty obvious to me what’s going on here.

Having said all of that, being followed by the CIA on Instagram would be insanely cool. Of all the accounts that could follow, the CIA is right near the top of the list.

Let me know in the comments if you think my theory is correct!