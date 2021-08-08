Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Agrees To A $99.25 Million Extension

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has agreed to a monster contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star linebacker has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $99.25 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s now the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

The #Colts & All-Pro LB Darius Leonard agree to terms on a blockbuster 5-year, $99.25M contract extension to make him the highest paid ILB, sources say. He gets $20M per year over the 1st 3 years. The deal, done by @MalkiKawa & Ethan Lock, includes $52.5M guaranteed. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2021

An inside linebacker earning nearly $20 million is an outrageous amount of money. That’s a ton of cash for someone who isn’t a star offensive player or defensive end.

However, Leonard is probably worth it. He’s a star on the field, and anyone who disagrees doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

The deal for Darius Leonard and the #Colts had been at a standstill for a couple weeks, but came together right when Edgerrin James took the stage last night. Serendipity. https://t.co/ko10AltxgR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2021

It’s a whole lot of money and I’m sure Leonard has some huge plans for all of the cash coming his way!

Don’t spend it all in one place!