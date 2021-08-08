Editorial

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Agrees To A $99.25 Million Extension

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 30: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 30, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has agreed to a monster contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star linebacker has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $99.25 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s now the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

An inside linebacker earning nearly $20 million is an outrageous amount of money. That’s a ton of cash for someone who isn’t a star offensive player or defensive end.

However, Leonard is probably worth it. He’s a star on the field, and anyone who disagrees doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

It’s a whole lot of money and I’m sure Leonard has some huge plans for all of the cash coming his way!

Don’t spend it all in one place!