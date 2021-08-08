‘No Doubt About That’: Fauci Doubles Down On Masking School Kids

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he recommends mask mandates in schools across the country to protect the children who cannot get vaccinated.

“For the kids who can’t get vaccinated, that’s the reason why we’re having a strong recommendation that in the schools everybody should wear a mask, whether or not you’re vaccinated,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “We’ve got to protect the children.”

WATCH:

When asked how he feels about the uptick in hospitalizations, particularly in Florida, and how children might be affected, Fauci said, “The likelihood of a child getting serious disease compared to an elderly person or someone with an underlying condition is absolutely less. But less doesn’t mean zero.”

“There are a lot of children now — all you need to do is do a survey of the pediatric hospitals throughout the country, and you’re seeing a considerable number of young people who are not only infected but who are seriously ill,” Fauci claimed.

A total of 46 pediatric patients were admitted to a Florida hospital with a confirmed infection while an additional 22 were hospitalized with a suspected case, according to the federal government’s hospital capacity data.

In July, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued COVID-19 guidelines that anyone over two years old should wear a mask, even if they are fully vaccinated. Fauci called this “an extra step of caution” on CBS in July.