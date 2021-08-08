Fauci Scolds Thousands At Motorcycle Rally In South Dakota But Stays Silent On Obama’s Maskless Party

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci criticized Americans for attending the outdoor Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on Saturday due to concerns over the coronavirus but did not offer any observations on former President Barack Obama’s crowded birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard.

“I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on Sunday’s broadcast of “Meet the Press.”

Fauci stated that he understood the desire for Americans to want to go out and start living their lives as normal, however, he urged Americans that now is not the time for that behavior and expressed concern for those in attendance at the Sturgis motorcycle rally. (RELATED: Fauci Says Those Vulnerable To COVID Should Receive Booster Shots ‘Reasonably Soon’)

“There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” Fauci said. “You’re going to be able to do that in the future but let’s get this pandemic under control.”

However, while Fauci was critical of those attending the rally in South Dakota, he did not provide such criticism for those in attendance at the 60th birthday party for Obama or the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Some users on social media took note of this and criticized Fauci for being hypocritical.

“We must have missed Fauci chastising the wide open southern border, the BLM protests, Lollapalooza, the Obama birthday bash, etc… Oh right,” former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley tweeted.

“They didn’t have invites to Martha’s Vineyard I’m assuming,” New York Post reporter Jon Levine tweeted.

Deleted photos and videos, capturing Obama’s party, surfaced Saturday and Sunday. Obama, along with other celebrity guests, was not wearing masks in the video and pictures. Many have criticized the former president for hosting the party amid concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.