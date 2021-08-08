Megan Rapinoe Responds To Donald Trump’s Criticism, Calls It A ‘Sad Dig’

Megan Rapinoe has hit back at criticism from former President Donald Trump.

After the USWNT only won the bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo, Trump released a statement referring to members of the team as “Leftist Maniacs” and claimed Rapinoe “played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New Trump statement on US Women’s Soccer receiving the bronze medal: “Woke means you lose.” pic.twitter.com/9iyIOtaHEB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 5, 2021

According to BroBible, Rapinoe recently addressed Trump’s comments with the media and said, “It’s a real sad dig into an old bag. I’m just like, ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes.”

She also added, “I think it’s important for everybody to do whatever they can to make the world a better place. We obviously have huge platforms. We get to be at the Olympics.”

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada in the Olympics. For a team that does so much complaining, we sure don’t seem to win as much as we should. This is what happens when you go woke. You don’t win and fans turn against you. pic.twitter.com/HR4q75G8D3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

It might have been best for Rapinoe to say nothing, but this is a very measured response that doesn’t escalate the situation.

The reality of the situation is that our soccer team has alienated and upset so many fans that people 100% actively cheer against them.

When they lose, people celebrate. We’ve come a long way from the Miracle on Ice, but I guess that’s what you get when you go woke.

‘Leftist Maniacs’: Donald Trump Rips The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team For Failing To Win The Gold Medal https://t.co/ZnteAYUsMf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2021

Instead of focusing on arguing with Trump, our soccer team should actually try winning a gold medal for the first time in a long time. Too bad we have to wait several more years for another opportunity.