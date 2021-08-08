Peyton Manning Gives Incredible Hall Of Fame Speech

Peyton Manning gave an incredible Pro Football Hall of Fame speech Sunday night.

The two-time Super Bowl champion addressed the crowd after formally taking his spot in Canton and his words were powerful. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He stressed the importance of growing and “cultivating” the game of football for decades to come. Watch the best part of his awesome speech below.

No one loves football quite like Peyton Manning. What a speech. 👏 📺: #PFHOF21 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dm3HydH9GH — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2021

Damn, that speech hit right in the soul. Manning didn’t just sound like a former star quarterback. He sounded like a man ready to lead the NFL.

He sounded like a man ready to lead the sport of football wearing a suit and tie instead of pads.

A Hall of Fame tribute to a Hall of Fame player. Congratulations, Peyton. #PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/8vlrNxPtkr — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2021

I don’t know what the future holds for the former Colts and Broncos passer, but I know that he will continue to be a visible face in the world of football.

That’s a good thing because we need all the pro-football people possible speaking up. Some individuals want to take this game away from us.

We can’t let that happen and Manning using his platform to preach about the importance of the sport is something we should all support.

Props to Manning for giving fans a speech for the ages.