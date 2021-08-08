Trump Nukes Infrastructure Bill As ‘The Beginning Of The Green New Deal’

Former President Donald Trump released a statement through his Save America PAC on Sunday night criticizing the bipartisan infrastructure bill as “the beginning of the Green New Deal.”

“This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal,” Trump claimed. “The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party. This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections.”(RELATED: Infrastructure Bill Overcomes Final Filibuster Vote, Putting It On Glide Path To Pass The Senate)

President Trump: Senate infrastructure package a disgrace – https://t.co/SbBkzmy55I #OANN — One America News (@OANN) August 7, 2021

Trump has been extremely critical of Republicans supporting the latest infrastructure bill and previously claimed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was submitting to Democrat demands and giving them “everything they want and getting nothing in return.”

He also claimed Sunday that there will be dire consequences for supporting the bill. “Schumer is using the threat of ‘we can do it the hard way or the easy way’ and keeping people in town,” Trump said. “McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate.”

The bipartisan infrastructure package was unveiled by a group of Senators on August 2, after more than a month of negotiations, and touted as a $1.2 trillion “historic investment.” The bipartisan group, which included Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah, and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, released a statement Sunday about the bill. (RELATED: A ‘Historic Investment’: Here’s What’s In The Bipartisan Infrastructure Package)

“Over the last four days we have worked day and night to finalize historic legislation that will invest in our nation’s hard infrastructure and create good-paying jobs for working Americans in communities across the country without raising taxes,” the statement read.