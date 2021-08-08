Editorial

The USA Ends The Olympics With The Most Gold Medals And Total Medals

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball - Men - Medal Ceremony - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Kevin Durant of the United States and Draymond Green of the United States pose with their gold medals REUTERS/Molly Darlington

REUTERS/Molly Darlington

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The USA ended the Olympics at the top of the medal count.

Competitions ended Sunday, and the USA topped the rest of the world in winning gold medals and total medals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

America took home 39 gold medals and a total of 113. We beat China’s gold medals by one and their total medal count by a staggering 25 medals.

You can see the entire medal count below.

It’s always a great day whenever America crushes the rest of the world in the Olympics, and it’s even better when we beat the communist Chinese.

We spent a large portion of the Olympics trailing the Chinese but when it mattered most, the USA pulled ahead.

The entire country should be damn proud after we waxed the world in men’s and women’s basketball, multiple swimming events and other competitions.

As for the rest of the world, you can keep trying to catch the USA, but you’ll just be even more exhausted when you lose.

We’re damn near untouchable.

 

See you all for the winter Olympics in 2022!