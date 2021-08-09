Ball Girl Destroys Person Running On The Field During Dodgers/Angels Game In Awesome Viral Video

A ball girl lit up an idiot on the field during a Sunday game between the Dodgers and Angels.

In a video tweeted by fabianardaya, a guy on the field was doing a great job evading security, but he was no match for the ball girl.

She laid him out with him a hit that sent him over the wall and back into the stands. Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

Here’s some video sent that was sent to me. pic.twitter.com/9hICgcVdR5 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 8, 2021

If you play stupid games, then you're going to eventually win stupid prizes. I'd say that's a great way to sum up this situation.

Holy crap, the ball girl just leveled a fan running onto the field and sent them over the wall. None of the security could catch up to him, but the ball girl laid him out. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 8, 2021

Imagine being fast enough to evade security and then getting lit up by the ball girl? Aren't ball girls and ball boys usually young teenagers?

From what I've seen at games, they're like 15-years-old. How do you let yourself get lit up by a person who likely isn't old enough for a driver's license?

🚨 BALLGIRL MAKES THE TACKLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3gFllgUKXK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 8, 2021

Having said that, it was one hell of a hit. I don’t know if any football team is looking for a linebacker or safety, but I think this girl should get a shot.

She stepped up, showed no fear and laid him out. You simply have to love it.

Let us know what you think of the fan getting laid out in the comments below.