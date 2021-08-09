Calvin Johnson Fights Back His Emotions During Awesome Hall Of Fame Speech

Former Detroit Lions superstar Calvin Johnson had some touching words for his fans Sunday.

Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and during his speech, he talked about the incredible support he received from fans during the tough years playing for the Lions.

He told his supporters that the fans still attending games when the team was 0-16 motivated him to always give them his best. Watch the emotional moment below.

Being a fan of the Lions can often be a painful experience. For years and years, we’ve been an absolute joke of a franchise.

Not only are we a terrible franchise, but we tend to waste the talent of our greatest players. Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders both retired with gas left in the tank and we traded away Matthew Stafford.

It’s a tough existence, but we don’t quit on our guys.

Clearly, Johnson feels a lot of love from the fans, and it’s not hard to see why. Johnson and Stafford were our only two great players over the past 20 years, and we failed to give them the tools necessary to win.

Even through all the losing and disappointing seasons, we always supported Johnson and recognized his greatness.

Now that his spot is carved out in the Hall of Fame, the rest of the world will also recognize his greatness forever.