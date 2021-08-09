‘The Most Ridiculous Nuisance Lawsuit Ever’: Dana Perino Mocks Texas ‘TikTok’ Democrats For Suing Gov. Abbott

Fox News host Dana Perino argued Monday that the lawsuit filed by fugitive Texas Democrats against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is “the most ridiculous nuisance lawsuit ever.”

“This is the Texas TikTok Democrats, like the worst political stunt in the history of political stunts and has now turned into the most ridiculous nuisance lawsuit ever to be filed,” Perino said on Fox News’ “The Five.”

The Democratic legislators fled the state in order to block a Republican election integrity measure and are reportedly receiving a per diem stipend of $221. Abbott says they must return to Texas, however, the Democrats are suing the governor over this demand. (RELATED: ‘I’m Asking The Questions’: Pete Hegseth Fires Back At Fugitive Texas Democrat Who Tries To Make His Interview About Trump)

Perino explained that the legislators are suing over “a couple of things. One of the things that they write is their Constitutional rights were violated on the basis of race in that, and I am quoting, ‘certain plaintiffs are either black or white.'”

The former White House press secretary also noted that the lawsuit claims the lawmakers have been “violated” on “the basis of creed.” The creed allegedly being violated is “a faith or belief that every eligible citizen has a right to vote.”

“Wow. That’s almost so idiotic I almost admire it,” co-host Greg Gutfeld interjected.

Perino described the Texas Democrats’ sojourn to Washington as “the worst stunt” that has become more embarrassing with every passing week. “They got on a plane maskless they drank a bunch of booze, they had so much fun, they put their dirty laundry up for everyone to see, they asked for care packages,” she said.

The Fox News host also noted that several of the legislators have departed from Washington and dropped their political protest because they had non-refundable plane tickets to Portugal. “Their excuse for going to Portugal is that, yes, we agreed that democracy hangs in the balance, but we had non-refundable tickets,” she said.

Several of the lawmakers tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in the capital. The group photo taken aboard their chartered plane showed most of the members without face masks. (RELATED: Texas Democrats Airs Her Dirty Laundry, Including Her Bra, In Rebuttal To Republican Criticism)

A district judge ruled Monday that Abbott cannot arrest the fugitive lawmakers.

The Democrats’ sojourn is costing the members about $1.5 million as they use their personal resources and fundraising to pay for the trip. The group spent $100,000 alone on a private charter jet paid for by the House Democratic Caucus, according to NBC News.