ESPN’s Antonietta Collins Almost Says The N-Word During Live Broadcast

ESPN’s Antonietta Collins made an embarrassing mistake during a Monday broadcast.

While discussing highlights from the Dodgers/Angels game, Collins appeared to nearly drop the n-word when meaning to say “dinger,” according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the unfortunate moment happen below.

We might have to remove dinger from our vocabulary because…twice in one day? pic.twitter.com/kBo9lhPlQ0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 9, 2021

More attention has been paid to the word “dinger” in the past 24 hours than in the past 24 years. First, a fan said it while attempting to get the attention of the Colorado Rockies mascot and was accused of using the n-word, and now this.

It’s been a bad day for the word in general, which is used to describe a massive hit in baseball.

Here’s the video by the way. I’ve highlighted both the fan and Dinger in the the first clip, then zoomed in on the fan in the second clip. And Dinger in the third. pic.twitter.com/ul14jQjavx — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

Now, should Collins be punished for the embarrassing slip of the tongue? Of course not. She clearly made a mistake and there was no malicious intent.

The last thing we need is a repeat of the Rockies fan getting dragged through the mud over a gigantic misunderstanding.

He’s pretty devastated that people heard him the wrong way. He insists, and the video seems to back it up, that he was trying to get the mascot’s attention. He said he shouted a few times, then the game ended and Dinger was on the field. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

Still, slow down when you talk, pronounce your words and do your best to avoid an embarrassing mistake like this one.