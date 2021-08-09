Florida State Releases Emotional Video Honoring Bobby Bowden Following His Death At The Age Of 91

Florida State released a touching video of Bobby Bowden following his death.

The legendary head football coach of the Seminoles died at the age of 91 over the weekend after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball)

Sunday afternoon, the Seminoles released a video honoring the two-time national champion and it’s bound to pull at your heartstrings.

Give it a watch below.

He left us with a lifetime full of memories. Thank you, Coach Bowden — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

Damn, that video was a punch straight to the soul, and there’s really no other way to describe it. I’m not even an FSU fan and I’m a bit shook right now.

Bobby Bowden was a great football coach and an even better person who helped mold young men. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed. https://t.co/QOlX0JxOpq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 8, 2021

Bowden lived a hell of a life, molded young men for decades, won multiple national titles and turned the Seminoles into a national powerhouse.

Whenever people think of FSU, they will always think of Bowden and the legacy he left behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball)

Rest easy, Coach Bowden. He will be missed and we might never see a coach with his energy and spirit again.