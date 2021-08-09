Florida State Releases Emotional Video Honoring Bobby Bowden Following His Death At The Age Of 91

Florida State released a touching video of Bobby Bowden following his death.
The legendary head football coach of the Seminoles died at the age of 91 over the weekend after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Sunday afternoon, the Seminoles released a video honoring the two-time national champion and it’s bound to pull at your heartstrings.
He left us with a lifetime full of memories. Thank you, Coach Bowden
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021
Damn, that video was a punch straight to the soul, and there’s really no other way to describe it. I’m not even an FSU fan and I’m a bit shook right now.
Bobby Bowden was a great football coach and an even better person who helped mold young men.
He lived life to the fullest and will be missed. https://t.co/QOlX0JxOpq
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 8, 2021
Bowden lived a hell of a life, molded young men for decades, won multiple national titles and turned the Seminoles into a national powerhouse.
Whenever people think of FSU, they will always think of Bowden and the legacy he left behind.
Rest easy, Coach Bowden. He will be missed and we might never see a coach with his energy and spirit again.