Jen Psaki Wows In Jaw-Dropping Emerald Green Skirt Suit In Vogue Issue

White House press secretary Jen Psaki wowed in a jaw-dropping green suit in the September issue of Vogue magazine.

President Joe Biden’s press secretary looked striking wearing a long-sleeve emerald jacket and matching skirt sitting in the White House in the photo shared by the magazine on Instagram on Monday.

She completed the stunning look with loose hair and jewelry. The article is titled, “Press Secretary Jen Psaki is Good At Mending Fences. Just Don’t Call Her Nice.”

The photo was taken by famed fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz. (RELATED: Press Secretary Jen Psaki Says Criticism Of Door-To-Door Vaccination Campaign Is A ‘Disservice To The Country’)

The caption next to the post read, “White House press secretary Jen Psaki is good at mending fences. Just don’t call her nice. ‘It is like nails on a chalkboard,’ she says. ‘And it still happens. I was introduced to a foreign delegation in the hallway the other day as ‘This is Jen. You may have seen her do the briefings. She’s a really nice person.’ I’m like, Really? You can’t think of a better description?'”

“The word is sexist and a little diminishing, but, she says, ‘it’s also this desire to put people in a box. Yes, sometimes I’m friendly and joyful, and sometimes I’m tough, and sometimes I’m straightforward'” the post added. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

The Vogue article comes one month after First Lady Jill Biden appeared on the cover of the August issue.

The article was titled, “Dr. Jill Biden, A First Lady For All Of Us.”

Former first lady Melania Trump never made the cover during Trump’s presidency, while former first lady Michelle Obama was on the cover three times. Former first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was on the cover twice, once as first lady and also being endorsed by the magazine in 2016. Vice President Kamala Harris was also on the cover in February.