Jets Coach Robert Saleh On Zach Wilson: ‘It’s Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better’

New York Jets fans might have to endure some more struggles from Zach Wilson in the near future.

Wilson reportedly bombed during a Saturday scrimmage and it sounds like the team doesn’t expect him to immediately bounce back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Zach Wilson is 11 of 24 for 112 yards and two interceptions today. His seven drives led to 3 points, the two INTs, and four punts. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 8, 2021

When addressing the media Monday, head coach Robert Saleh broke down Wilson’s adjustment to the NFL and said “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Robert Saleh references Peyton Manning while evaluating Zach Wilson’s game: “It’s going to get worse before it gets better. There was a Hall of Famer that was inducted that had a 71 quarterback rating his rookie year” pic.twitter.com/KJi5fLmbAz — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 9, 2021

Jets fans have certainly had a very tough run of it lately when it comes to Wilson news. First, he gets smoked in the team’s scrimmage and now Saleh is telling fans it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

If you’re a huge fan of the team, you have to be incredibly nervous right now.

The good news for the Jets is that nobody really expects them to be great right now as it is. People expect them to struggle in 2021.

They might expect big things from Wilson, but nobody believes the Jets are going to win the Super Bowl this season.

So, if Wilson and the team struggle it won’t be a surprise.

However, that doesn’t mean fans will be happy. He’s now the face of a major NFL franchise and it sounds like things are off to a very slow start.