Katie LaFrance on How Globetrotting Can Broaden Your Perspective

Being well-traveled is a timeless badge of honor. No matter how far you extend your reach online, being able to say that you have traveled and seen the world will always make you stand out. Katie LaFrance is known to stand out in a crowd. The social media influencer’s Instagram page captures snapshots of a UCLA undergrad with a keen fashion sense. Though passionate about styling and fashion, Katie LaFrance has an even greater passion for travel.

Katie LaFrance shares that her love for travel first began to bloom during her time as a competitive tennis player, a venture which saw her travel the world. Her success within competitive tennis saw her jet setting across far-flung exotic locales, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Peru, Morocco, Norway, Malaysia, and Brazil. During this time, Katie LaFrance realized how globetrotting can broaden your perspective and give you a deeper understanding of the world. Expanding on this, Katie LaFrance says, “Having the chance to taste the flavor of a sizzling day in Morocco and the still of a quiet night in Norway gives you a greater view of the world as a whole and makes you realize how much traveling the world can broaden your horizons and perspective.”

Born and raised in Arkansas, Katie LaFrance started competing in junior professional tennis tournaments at the age of 14, though she picked up her first racket at three. After four years of globetrotting that saw her visit 42forty-two countries across five continents, she moved to L.A., where she took up her studies at UCLA and built a solid social media following through her sunny and engaging Instagram page. Her popularity on the platform has seen her build up not just followers but also collaborations, as many brands have reached out to be a part of her happy, chic aesthetic.

Katie LaFrance believes that if you want to broaden your perspective, you need to expand your plans and see the world.