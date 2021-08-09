Lane Kiffin Has Lost 30 Pounds, Says He Used To Look Like A ‘Whale’

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has lost a ton of weight.

Kiffin noticeably gained a lot of weight after leaving Alabama as he took head coaching jobs at FAU and Ole Miss. During a recent interview with Dan Patrick, he looked noticeably slimmer and he recently revealed to ESPN that he’s lost 30 pounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin told ESPN the following about his weight gain and loss:

I saw a picture of me at the bowl game last year and told the players I looked like an anaconda that had swallowed a deer and the deer got stuck in its neck…Here I am in postseason meetings back in January telling my offensive linemen and other guys that they needed to eat better, lose weight, get in better shape, and I looked like a whale.

I’m not sure how Kiffin packed on the weight, but the fact that he dropped 30 pounds is a great sign for his health.

Trust me, you feel much better when you’re not overweight and it will tack on years to your life. It’s 100% worth staying in shape.

Props to Kiffin for getting back into shape. Getting healthy is something we should always all applaud.