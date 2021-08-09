‘Wonder Why There’s A Crisis Of Trust’: Meghan McCain Accuses John Kerry For Taking Private Plane To Party

Meghan McCain blasted “climate change czar” John Kerry after the former secretary of state reportedly took a private jet to party with former President Barack Obama at his birthday bash in Martha’s Vineyard.

“How important can climate change be to the climate change czar John Kerry if he can’t even give up his carbon footprint for a day to fly a private plane to Martha’s Vineyard for Obamas 60th birthday party?” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Monday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“We wonder why there’s a crisis of trust with our leaders in this country,” she added. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

McCain wasn’t the only person who took a swipe at Kerry, who serves as the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate under President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry took a private jet to Barack Obama’s birthday party. When will Greta Thunberg be calling him out? — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) August 7, 2021

“Presidential envoy for climate John Kerry took a private jet to the island of Martha’s Vineyard” Of course he did. https://t.co/6lElfesFZN — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) August 7, 2021

Climate change is a limousine liberal issue so they can virtue signal to their friends. AOC illegally parks her $60,000 Tesla outside of a Whole Foods. John Kerry flies private to Martha’s Vineyard for Obama’s 60th birthday bash. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 9, 2021

Here’s Biden’s climate crisis czar, John Kerry, arriving on his private jet to attend Obama’s maskless party.https://t.co/bKtvdxhl2Y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

A spokesperson from the State Department has since disputed the claims that Kerry took a private jet to attend the former president’s birthday bash.

“Secretary Kerry lives on Martha’s Vineyard, he did not travel there for a party,” the spokesperson shared with The Daily Caller. “He took a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, he did not fly (commercial or private).”