‘Wonder Why There’s A Crisis Of Trust’: Meghan McCain Accuses John Kerry For Taking Private Plane To Party

Meghan McCain appears on "The View." Screenshot/ABC

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Meghan McCain blasted “climate change czar” John Kerry after the former secretary of state reportedly took a private jet to party with former President Barack Obama at his birthday bash in Martha’s Vineyard.

“How important can climate change be to the climate change czar John Kerry if he can’t even give up his carbon footprint for a day to fly a private plane to Martha’s Vineyard for Obamas 60th birthday party?” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Monday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“We wonder why there’s a crisis of trust with our leaders in this country,” she added. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

McCain wasn’t the only person who took a swipe at Kerry, who serves as the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate under President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson from the State Department has since disputed the claims that Kerry took a private jet to attend the former president’s birthday bash.

“Secretary Kerry lives on Martha’s Vineyard, he did not travel there for a party,” the spokesperson shared with The Daily Caller. “He took a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, he did not fly (commercial or private).”