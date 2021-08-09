Editorial

Runner Morhad Amdouni Knocks Water Away From His Competitors During Marathon

Morhad Amdouni (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bennysaint/status/1424245565458567169)

Morhad Amdouni (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bennysaint/status/1424245565458567169)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

French runner Morhad Amdouni pulled off a scumbag move during a marathon at the Olympics.

According to the New York Post, Amdouni knocked over several cups of water Sunday during the marathon in Japan with lots of people behind him trying to get a drink. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

What an absolute clown move from Amdoun, who finished 17th. What an absolutely disgraceful move from the French runner. He should be ashamed of himself.

The New York Post reported that there was another water station not too far ahead on the course, but it doesn’t matter.

If a guy knocks over all the water, then it’s go time. That’s an automatic green light to throw some punches.

I didn’t realize runners could be so malicious but here we are. If someone did that to me when I was reaching for water, I would probably do more than just lose my cool.

Next time, don’t screw other people over at the Olympics. It shouldn’t be that hard to figure out.