Runner Morhad Amdouni Knocks Water Away From His Competitors During Marathon

French runner Morhad Amdouni pulled off a scumbag move during a marathon at the Olympics.

According to the New York Post, Amdouni knocked over several cups of water Sunday during the marathon in Japan with lots of people behind him trying to get a drink. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Thoughts on Amdouni knocking over an entire row of water before taking the last one? pic.twitter.com/qrPaSzxLBW — Ben St Lawrence (@bennysaint) August 8, 2021

What an absolute clown move from Amdoun, who finished 17th. What an absolutely disgraceful move from the French runner. He should be ashamed of himself.

BREAKING: The Gold medal for biggest d*ckhead of the Tokyo Olympics goes to French marathon runner Morhad Amdouni who deliberately knocks over all the water for his fellow competitors…Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/D4IwmlAHlL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 8, 2021

The New York Post reported that there was another water station not too far ahead on the course, but it doesn’t matter.

If a guy knocks over all the water, then it’s go time. That’s an automatic green light to throw some punches.

Morhad Amdouni (France) deliberately knocks over all the water for his fellow contesters in the marathon. Abdi Nageeye (Holland) was directly behind him and didn’t get a bottle. Nageeye won silver. Amdouni finished 17th. Karma is a bitch. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/R9YP64T7OI — Peter Valstar (@pvalstar) August 8, 2021

I didn’t realize runners could be so malicious but here we are. If someone did that to me when I was reaching for water, I would probably do more than just lose my cool.

French Olympian Morhad Amdouni knocking over all the water bottles (before taking the last for himself) today in the Men’s Marathon. Unsportsmanlike. And a piece of shit move. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/DIWLQB9caa — Keegs (@keegs) August 8, 2021

Next time, don’t screw other people over at the Olympics. It shouldn’t be that hard to figure out.