Nebraska’s Football Team Releases Embarrassing TikTok Video

Nebraska’s football team dropped a bizarre TikTok video over the weekend.

The Cornhuskers released an overly dramatic video introducing fans to different members of the offense, and it’s laughably bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

It’s actually shocking just how bad Nebraska is at the awesome sport that we call college football. They don’t have enough time to figure out how to have a winning season, but they have time for stunts like this.

Imagine how Nick Saban would react if the Crimson Tide had won a total of 12 games over the past three seasons and they dropped this video on social media.

People would be getting run out of town so fast that your head would spin. At Nebraska, it’s just business as usual.

Nebraska’s AD Makes Delusional Comment About His Expectations For The 2021 Football Season. Is He Setting Up Scott Frost For Failure? https://t.co/7PkO7LMo9Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2021

More than anything, this post is just further proof that Nebraska is no longer a serious football program. They’re not Wisconsin. They’re not Alabama. They’re not Ohio State.

I’m not even sure they’re Northwestern at this point. Scott Frost and his team have been reduced to cheap gimmicks and nothing more.

Nebraska’s football team has hit a new low, and @dhookstead says fans should be embarrassed by the Cornhuskers. pic.twitter.com/zGWJSe0iys — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2021

If this is the kind of energy the Cornhuskers are carrying into the upcoming season, then they’re cooked. They might be lucky to finish 5-7 at this point. What a pathetic state of affairs down in Lincoln.