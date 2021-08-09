‘Night Court’ Star Markie Post Dead At 70 Following Lengthy Cancer Battle

“Night Court” star and “The Fall Guy” actress Markie Post has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 70.

The actress’ manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing over the weekend after the star had battled cancer for 3 years and 10 months, Deadline reported in a piece published Sunday. An exact cause of death has yet to be announced.

Post is probably best known for her role on NBC’s hit sitcom “Night Court” in which she played the role of public defender Christine Sullivan for 159 episodes between 1985 and 1992.

“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family shared in a statement to the outlet following the TV star’s death. (RELATED: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dead At 36. Here’s What We Know)

“I’m heartbroken to lose an angel here on earth!” Post’s former co-star Melissa Joan Hart shared after hearing the news, People magazine reported. “My dear friend and TV mother. Her example to me of how to be gracious, professional, find the fun in life and be a great mother at the same time will always live in me.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“I am heartbroken but I know she is at peace,” she added. “Now this angel on earth gets to spread her wings and be an angel to us all from above. Love you so much Markie! You will be forever missed!”

She is survived by her husband, writer Michael A. Ross, daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn along with son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn and a five-month-old granddaughter, per the outlet.