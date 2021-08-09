Notre Dame Unveils Special Uniforms For The Wisconsin Game

Notre Dame will be wearing special threads for the Wisconsin game.

The Fighting Irish unveiled special uniforms Monday for the highly-anticipated matchup against my Badgers, and they’re not too bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

While Notre Dame is my enemy on the field as soon as September 25 rolls around, I have to admit that these uniforms are very fresh.

Does it pain me to admit that? Yes. Will I admit it anyways? Yes. I get paid to tell the truth, no matter how painful it can be at times.

2021 Shamrock Series Uniform pic.twitter.com/1SxIqhyXTQ — Chris Bacsik (@NDFBEquipment) August 9, 2021

Everyone knows I’m a sucker for great football uniforms. In fact, I’m a sucker for just about anything involving college football.

Now, the Badgers and Fighting Irish will both take the field in Chicago wearing special uniforms. I don’t care who you root for, you have to be intrigued.

See you all September 25! I promise that it’s going to be an awesome day. Even though I like Notre Dame’s unis, I still plan on making sure Wisconsin rolls them off of the field.