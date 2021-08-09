Notre Dame Unveils Special Uniforms For The Wisconsin Game

Notre Dame will be wearing special threads for the Wisconsin game.
The Fighting Irish unveiled special uniforms Monday for the highly-anticipated matchup against my Badgers, and they’re not too bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
You can watch the announcement video below.
It’s all in the 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/005MJHo30l
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 9, 2021
While Notre Dame is my enemy on the field as soon as September 25 rolls around, I have to admit that these uniforms are very fresh.
Does it pain me to admit that? Yes. Will I admit it anyways? Yes. I get paid to tell the truth, no matter how painful it can be at times.
2021 Shamrock Series Uniform pic.twitter.com/1SxIqhyXTQ
— Chris Bacsik (@NDFBEquipment) August 9, 2021
Everyone knows I’m a sucker for great football uniforms. In fact, I’m a sucker for just about anything involving college football.
Now, the Badgers and Fighting Irish will both take the field in Chicago wearing special uniforms. I don’t care who you root for, you have to be intrigued.
09.25.21 pic.twitter.com/402dkh11kN
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 22, 2021
See you all September 25! I promise that it’s going to be an awesome day. Even though I like Notre Dame’s unis, I still plan on making sure Wisconsin rolls them off of the field.