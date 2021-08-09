Water Up To Their Necks: Horrifying Video Shows People Trapped In Flooded Elevator

Several people were up to their necks in water and trapped in the elevators of an Omaha apartment building Saturday, as heavy rains and flash floods hit the city.

The basement of an apartment building in Omaha, Nebraska, began filling with water Saturday night after strong storms and heavy rains had caused flash flooding in parts of the city, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The water trapped seven people inside two elevators, including resident Tony Luu, who recorded the scene.

WATCH:

Luu and two friends had decided to take an elevator down to the basement to see if it was flooded, but as they approached, water began pouring in, he told the World-Herald.

“Once it started getting higher, I knew something serious was going to happen,” he told the paper. (RELATED: At Least 80 Dead, Over 100 Missing As Heavy Flooding Ravages Afghanistan)

Luu contacted his roommate after the water rose all the way to their necks, the paper reported. His roommate and two other men were able to pry the doors open and free Luu and his friends.

Four other people trapped in another elevator in the building were rescued by firefighters, according to the report. (RELATED: Gulf Coast Hammered By Life-Threatening Storms, Flooding)

The flooding in Omaha resulted in over 15,000 power outages, damaged several vehicles, and blocked city streets and highways, according to KETV. Six people were rescued after their cars were flooded.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.