Oxford, Mississippi, Named The Best Town In America For College Football

Oxford, Mississippi, has been named the best town in the country for college football fans.

ESPN recently released the top five college towns for football fans and the home of the Rebels came in at the top of the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Athens, Madison, Ann Arbor and State College rounded out the top five.

“The Grove is unbelievable game day atmosphere.” What’s your No. 1 college town? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1dvU6fgPme — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 4, 2021

While I don’t want to get into a huge argument about Madison and Oxford, I can say that they’re both incredible places full of incredible people.

I went to Oxford in 2017 with some friends for the LSU game, and I was blown away by everything. The hospitality was overwhelming, the food was great, the atmosphere was outstanding, The Grove was a borderline religious experience and the southern women were great.

The only downside to Oxford is that the city has some wacky laws when it comes to beer. You literally can’t even carry a case around. When we went, a cop took an unopened case of Miller Lite from us. Outside of that, I loved everything about that place.

Below is a photo of me shortly before kickoff. Ignore the fact that I used to be fat.

As for Madison, it’s every bit as great as Oxford, but it’s different. Instead of having a place like The Grove, we have countless bars and tailgates.

I’ve never once had a bad time during a game in Madison, and I can’t wait to get back in the fall to watch Graham Mertz spin the ball and Paul Chryst coach the Badgers to a win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

So, my top two towns in order are Madison and Oxford. After that, every other town is fighting for a distant third.