REPORT: The Packers ‘Agreed’ To Trade Aaron Rodgers In 2022 If He Wants To Leave Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly agreed to move Aaron Rodgers if he requests a trade after the season.

Rodgers agreed to return to the Packers for the 2021-22 season after a very rough offseason of feuding between the two sides, but that doesn't mean he's sticking around.

Aaron Rodgers Goes Scorched Earth On The Packers In His First Press Conference Since Returning https://t.co/krm91O7lY4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2021

According to Jay Glazer, the Packers have “agreed” to trade the star quarterback if he requests to be moved in 2022.

You can watch his full report below.

What’s the latest on the Dak and Wentz injuries, and how likely is it that Deshaun Watson stays with the Texans all season?@JayGlazer gives us updates on those stories and more: pic.twitter.com/saXdNGscvj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 5, 2021

This report isn’t overly surprising, but it is the first time I’ve heard a major reporter say on the record that the Packers have agreed to move Rodgers in 2022 if he wants to leave.

It’s clear that the relationship is pretty much over. They’re coming together for one last ride, and that’ll almost certainly be the end of the story.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

Get a good look while you can, Packers fans, because Rodgers is almost certainly not playing for Green Bay after this season. That might be hard to hear, but that’s the reality of the situation.