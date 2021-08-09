Editorial

REPORT: The Packers ‘Agreed’ To Trade Aaron Rodgers In 2022 If He Wants To Leave Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JULY 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 29, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly agreed to move Aaron Rodgers if he requests a trade after the season.

Rodgers agreed to return to the Packers for the 2021-22 season after a very rough offseason of feuding between the two sides, but that doesn’t mean he’s sticking around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jay Glazer, the Packers have “agreed” to trade the star quarterback if he requests to be moved in 2022.

This report isn’t overly surprising, but it is the first time I’ve heard a major reporter say on the record that the Packers have agreed to move Rodgers in 2022 if he wants to leave.

It’s clear that the relationship is pretty much over. They’re coming together for one last ride, and that’ll almost certainly be the end of the story.

Get a good look while you can, Packers fans, because Rodgers is almost certainly not playing for Green Bay after this season. That might be hard to hear, but that’s the reality of the situation.