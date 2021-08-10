49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Hints That Trey Lance Will Play This Season

It sounds like 49ers quarterback Trey Lance might see the field this season.

The 49ers drafted Lance third overall, but the team has been very clear that Jimmy Garoppolo is still the starting quarterback.

However, some recent comments from Shanahan certainly leave the door open for Lance to get on the field.

He told Albert Bree the following about the QB battle, according to BroBible:

And I think when this is all said and done, there’s gonna be two guys they believe will help us win and I think they’ll trust us to make that decision, whether it’s permanently, for one game, for a series or just a situation. We gotta balance that out right, though. It’s tough to do, but it is as easy as ‘How do you win the game?’

It does seem like the 49ers are eager to get Lance on the field through any means necessary. They didn’t draft him third overall to sit on the bench.

They drafted him to play. The only question now is when that will happen, and it could happen sooner than later.

Even if the former NDSU superstar doesn’t start, the team sounds very open to creating packages for him or playing him in certain situations.

Will that kill Jimmy G’s confidence? That’s a bridge that will have to be crossed when the 49ers get there, but it won’t matter if Lance can play.

If he goes out and plays at a high level, Jimmy G will quickly become an afterthought.