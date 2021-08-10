Diversity Initiatives Failed To Combat Bigotry Against Jews In Many American Corporations, Report Says

Many large American corporations have failed to address anti-Semitism in their attempts to diversify and root out hate in the workplace, according to a new report from watchdog StopAntisemitism.org.

The report named 25 corporations and StopAntisemitism.org graded each one on how it’s responded to anti-Semitism by assessing whether a company used its platform to condemn anti-Semitism, its allyship with the American Jewish community, and its internal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Google, Unilever, and Cigna received failing grades from the watchdog. Unilever owns ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, which recently announced plans to end sales in some parts of Israel. The decision quickly drew backlash from prominent Jewish advocacy groups, including the American Jewish Committee. (RELATED: Jews Attacked In Broad Daylight In Times Square As Anti-Semitic Attacks Spike Nationwide)

Fourteen companies received a “D” grade, included Amazon, Microsoft and Procter & Gamble.

All of the companies that received either an “F” or a “D” grade failed to mention Jews or anti-Semitism in their DEI programs, according to StopAntisemitism.org.

“Jews, the most victimized group per capita in the U.S. by hate crimes, have been targeted and marginalized in the American corporate workplace,” said StopAntisemitism.org Executive Director Liora Rez in a Tuesday press release.

“This is unacceptable. StopAntisemitism.org calls on all corporations, including the 25 named in this report, to strengthen their corporate platforms, allyship practices, and DEI policies to support their Jewish employees and put an end to antisemitism in the workplace,” Rez added.

Anti-Semitism continues to rise across the country, and earlier in the summer tensions between Israel and Hamas caused a spike in attacks against the Jewish community. The FBI reported in 2019 that Jews were the victims of over 60% of hate crimes motivated by religion.

