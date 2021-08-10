Fauci Understands Americans Want Freedom, But Says Vaccine Mandates Are Necessary

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on MSNBC Tuesday that he realizes Americans want the freedom to choose whether or not to get the vaccine, but the virus is too serious to take that into consideration.

Fauci told MSNBC's Willie Geist that he agrees with vaccine requirements for teachers, schools, colleges and universities, describing the situation as "critical" and that the delta variant is causing a "major surge."

NEW – Dr. Fauci: “I’m sorry I know people must like to have their individual freedom… but I think that we’re in such a serious situation now, that under certain circumstances, mandates should be done.”pic.twitter.com/gSvfFDYIOr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 10, 2021

“We are in a critical situation now,” Fauci explained. “We’ve had 615,000 plus deaths, and we are in a major surge now as we’re going into the fall, into the school season.”

He said he wished people saw the importance of getting a vaccine and local mandates are important due to the seriousness of the situation.

“This is very serious business,” Fauci added. “You would wish that people would see why it’s so important to get vaccinated. But you’re not going to get mandates centrally from the federal government. But when you’re talking about local mandates, mandates for schools, for teachers, for universities, for colleges, I’m sorry, I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something, but I think we’re in such a serious situation now that under certain circumstances mandates should be done.”