Man Attacks Off-Duty Officer, Bites Off Another Man’s Nipple In Road Rage Incident, Prosecutors Say

A man has been arrested after a road rage incident where he attacked an off-duty police officer and bit another man’s nipple off, prosecutors claimed.

Kyle Clark, a 35-year-old from Chicago, was arrested after he sideswiped another vehicle carrying the officer and the officer’s friend on Lake Shore Drive Sunday night, prosecutors said, according to CWB Chicago. The crash led to a brawl between the three men after they pulled over to exchange information.

After the collision, the officer and friend pulled alongside Clark and tried to tell him to pull over so they could file a crash report. At that time, the officer identified himself as a member of the Chicago police department, CWB Chicago claimed. Once the vehicles pulled over, the three men exited their vehicles. Clark reportedly approached the off-duty officer and punched him twice in the face. When the friend tried to jump in and help the off-duty officer, Clark attacked him and completely bit off the man’s nipple, prosecutors said in a report, according to CWB Chicago. (RELATED: During A Bloody Weekend In Chicago, A Female Cop Is The First To Die In The Line Of Duty Since Lori Lightfoot Took Office)

Once more law enforcement personnel arrived on scene, they arrested Clark after a brief scuffle, and booked him into Cook County Jail. Clark was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, according to CWB Chicago. Prosecutors claimed Clark was previously convicted three times for aggravated battery of peace officers.

Clark’s bond was set at $100,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16, according to CWB Chicago.

The off-duty officer and his friend were taken to the hospital for treatment after the brawl, according to the outlet.