Britney Spears Says ‘News’ About Her Has Been ‘Pretty Nasty,’ Vows To Post Less Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears said the “news” about her has been “pretty nasty” and she vowed to post less amid her conservatorship battle, The Hollywood Reported noted Tuesday.

“In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!!” the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness!!” she added. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me, so I’m gonna post a little less from now on!!!!” Spears continued as she referenced a video of how to make something with an avocado. “God bless you beautiful people … TA TA!!!!”

The “Toxic” hitmaker’s post came hours after news surfaced that a judge had denied her attorney’s request to move up the court date in her conservatorship case, where the court is expected to hear arguments about whether her father, Jamie Spears, should remain her conservator. Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.