Alabama Leads The Preseason Coaches Poll, Wisconsin Is 15th

Alabama is at the top of the first Coaches Poll of the year.

The preseason poll dropped for fans Tuesday, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were sitting pretty at number one.

Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top five. Wisconsin checked in at 15. You can see the entire top 25 in Brett McMurphy’s tweet below.

Coaches preseason Top 25 poll 1-Bama

2-Clemson

3-OU

4-OhioSt

5-Georgia

6-A&M

7-NDame

8-IowaSt

9-UNC

10-Cincinnati

11-Florida

12-Oregon

13-LSU

14-USC

15-Wisconsin

16-Miami

17-Indiana

18-Iowa

19-Texas

20-PennSt

21-Washington

22-OklaSt

23-Louisiana

24-Coastal Carolina

25-OleMiss — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2021

As I’ve said several times before, I have no issue at all with Alabama being the preseason number one team in America.

They’re the defending national champions, are loaded with talent and Nick Saban is still coaching. As long as he’s running the show, the Crimson Tide will always be in the hunt for a national title.

Anyone who says Alabama isn’t a legit threat in 2021 is lying or delusional.

As for Wisconsin, coming in at 15 is an absolute joke, and there’s no other way to say it. Who the hell honestly believes we’re only the 15th best team in America?

That’s a laughably low ranking and I’m not going to tolerate it.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten.

We have all the tools and pieces necessary to make a run this season. Paul Chryst will have the guys ready to roll, Graham Mertz has another season of development, the defense will be stout and nobody can convince me otherwise.

