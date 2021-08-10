Editorial

Alabama Leads The Preseason Coaches Poll, Wisconsin Is 15th

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama is at the top of the first Coaches Poll of the year.

The preseason poll dropped for fans Tuesday, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were sitting pretty at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top five. Wisconsin checked in at 15. You can see the entire top 25 in Brett McMurphy’s tweet below.

As I’ve said several times before, I have no issue at all with Alabama being the preseason number one team in America.

They’re the defending national champions, are loaded with talent and Nick Saban is still coaching. As long as he’s running the show, the Crimson Tide will always be in the hunt for a national title.

Anyone who says Alabama isn’t a legit threat in 2021 is lying or delusional.

 

As for Wisconsin, coming in at 15 is an absolute joke, and there’s no other way to say it. Who the hell honestly believes we’re only the 15th best team in America?

That’s a laughably low ranking and I’m not going to tolerate it.

We have all the tools and pieces necessary to make a run this season. Paul Chryst will have the guys ready to roll, Graham Mertz has another season of development, the defense will be stout and nobody can convince me otherwise.

 

