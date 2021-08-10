Dan Campbell Says The Lions Have ‘No Turds’ On The Roster

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently dropped a quote for the ages.

Campbell has his work cut out for him this season and the Lions are likely going to be terrible. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being optimistic. At the very least, he likes the roster! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

According to MLive.com, Campbell was speaking about the roster and said the following:

I think we’re fortunate because I do believe we have some talented players on this team that have grit, and that’s a good thing, you know? I said this when I walked in — there’s a number of guys that were here, and I think (Matt) Patricia and (Bob) Quinn did a great job of, there’s no turds here. There’s no bad guys. These guys work now. We don’t have lazy (guys). We don’t have those (lazy) guys, and that’s a good thing.

Is Dan Campbell a football guy or is he a football guy? Every time this dude opens his mouth, something awesome comes out of it.

He hasn’t even been the head coach for a single regular season game yet, and I’m already fascinated by everything he says and does.

Well we found out one thing this morning: @Lions head coach Dan Campbell loves his @Starbucks. Check out MCDC’s morning order. What is your morning coffee order? Is it more than Dan’s? #Lions #NFL

🎥: @KoryEWoods pic.twitter.com/MCIB33kfSv — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 3, 2021

One day, he’s talking about biting off kneecaps like it’s the next and then he’ll seamlessly transition to talking about chugging coffee.

The man just doesn’t miss.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

I can’t wait for this man to actually be walking around on the sidelines on a Sunday.