‘It Was Past Time’: De Blasio Says Cuomo Resignation Was ‘For The Good Of All New York’

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was “past time” in a Tuesday tweet.

“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories,” de Blasio wrote, referring to a number of victims who had come forward with their accounts of Cuomo’s misconduct.

“It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York,” the outgoing mayor added.

Cuomo announced earlier Tuesday that he would resign by Aug. 24. While he denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him, the governor explained the decision by the need to help the New York state government to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. (RELATED: Rep. Elise Stefanik Is Still Pushing For Cuomo’s Arrest After His Resignation)

De Blasio had called on Cuomo to resign early August. The mayor issued a statement following a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The report concluded an independent investigation, finding that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

“He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately,” de Blasio said of the fellow Democrat at the time.