The FAA Wants Airports To Dial Back How Much Alcohol Is Served

The FAA wants airports to dial back how much booze is served before flights.

According to NBC News, the Federal Aviation Administration is growing concerned after multiple issues involving alcohol and the government agency thinks airports should do a better job monitoring the situation. Recently, a young man went mega-viral after appearing to be tanked during an altercation that ended with him taped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

Now, the FAA wants some action to be taken. Administrator Steve Dickson recently released the following statement:

As the number of passengers traveling has increased, so has the number of unruly and unsafe behavior incidents on planes and in airports. Our investigations show that alcohol often contributes to this unsafe behavior. The FAA requests that airports work with their concessionaires to help avoid this. Even though FAA regulations specifically prohibit the consumption of alcohol aboard an aircraft that is not served by the airline, we have received reports that some airport concessionaires have offered alcohol ‘to go,’ and passengers believe they can carry that alcohol onto their flights or they become inebriated during the boarding process.

Obviously, we can’t tolerate drunk idiots causing problems on planes several miles up in the sky. That’s a recipe for disaster and they should be dealt with accordingly.

If you’re going to play stupid games, then you’re going to win stupid prizes.

However, let’s not ruin alcohol at airports for the rest of us. I can drink like a champ when I need to, and other than needing to go to the bathroom while on a plane, I’ve never had a problem with alcohol when flying.

Flying sucks and we all know it. It’s a terrible experience. You’re crammed in a plane with a bunch of strangers and nothing about the experience is fun.

That’s why we belly up to the bar before flying out.

Just because some idiots have been arrested doesn’t mean we need to dial anything back. Handle the morons accordingly and let the rest of us live our lives and fly as we like to. It’s not that hard to figure out.