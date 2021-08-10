‘Jackass’ Creator Bam Margera Sues To Stop Release Of Upcoming Movie After Being Fired From Film

“Jackass” creator Bam Margera sued to stop the release of an upcoming movie in the franchise after he said he was illegally fired from the film “Jackass Forever.”

The 41-year-old TV personality filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Paramount, producer Spike Jonze, director Jeffrey Tremaine and co-star Johnny Knoxville, claiming he was wrongfully fired from the franchise’s fourth film, seeking millions in compensations, NBC News reported in a piece published on Monday. (RELATED: ‘So Grateful’: Steve-O Celebrates 13 Years Of Sobriety With Then-And-Now Photo)

In the suit, Margera alleges that Knoxville, Jonze and Tremaine visited him unexpectedly at a drug rehabilitation center in 2019 where the three allegedly “accosted him and coerced him” into signing a “wellness agreement” that required him to take drug tests to remain involved in “Jackass” productions. (RELATED: Superstar Bam Margera Arrested After Leaving Rehab)

Bam said in his suit he was terminated after a drug test showed he was taking prescription Adderall something the “defendants knew” he had to take to “treat his attention deficit disorder” as he had been doing for “several years.”

“Margera was the only ‘Jackass’ co-star terminated from the franchise for taking medication that he was prescribed, in order to treat his well-documented medical conditions,” the suit added, according to the outlet.

“I am pissed-off, angry, hurt, and shattered that … the studios and producers ripped off my creativity, content, and stunts to make this movie, fired me without justification, and refuse to pay for my work; I created this franchise before any of these guys ever got involved,” Bam shared in a statement from his attorney.