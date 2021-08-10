Report: Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Grow Close Again’ After Reunion Reveals ‘Chemistry’ Is ‘Still There’

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly growing “close again” after the recent “Friends” reunion revealed the “chemistry” is “still there” between the two stars.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” an insider shared about the 52-year-old actress and her former co-star Schwimmer with Express U.K. in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” the source added. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

The two stars famously played on-and-off lovers Ross and Rachel on the hit NBC show for a decade.

Following the filming of the show’s 25th reunion episode, Schwimmer lit up social media when he shared a series of pictures from behind-the-scenes at the reunion, one showing him cozy with Aniston on his Instagram Story, Cosmopolitan noted.

During the “Friends Reunion” show, host James Corden asked the cast if there were any “off-screen romances” and Aniston and David admitted they were “crushing” on each other, but never acted on those feelings as one or the other were involved with someone else at the time. (RELATED: Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Friends: The Reunion’)

“Uh, well. I mean… David?” Jennifer replied.

“Yeah,” Schwimmer answered, before she confirmed from the “first season.”

“Yeah, the first season we – I had a major crush on Jen,” the 54-year-old actor explained.

“It was reciprocated,” the actress shared.

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” David shared.