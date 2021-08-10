Wisconsin Star Jonathan Davis Says Greg Gard Has ‘Some Things To Change,’ Says The Program Is Improving

Wisconsin basketball star Jonathan Davis thinks head coach Greg Gard needs to change a few things.

The Badgers have been consumed by chaos ever since a secretly recorded audio tape of players complaining to Gard leaked.

In the aftermath, former coach Alando Tucker was accused of attempting to orchestrate a coup against Gard. Tucker has since left the program.

An Attempted Coup Reportedly Unfolded Within A Major College Basketball Program. The Details Are Straight Out Of A Tom Clancy Novel https://t.co/FewMF8tDWV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

In a video tweeted by @levy_declan, the talented guard was discussing the situation and admitted that Gard has “some things to change,” but that he’s “satisfied” with the direction of the program.

You can listen to his full comments below.

.@BadgerMBB young star, Jonathan Davis speaks out about the audio file leaked in Feb. where players were critical of their head coach. Davis says Gard knows “He’s got some things to change” but adds “Gard is getting on top of his stuff… I’m satisfied with what we got going on.” pic.twitter.com/F6Nb2n6CyQ — Declan Levy (@levy_declan) August 9, 2021

This is a really messy situation for the Badgers and more than anything, I just wish it would go away. Ever since that audio tape leaked, Gard has been taking heat.

It’s been an incredibly unfortunate situation that never should have happened. Private conversations between coaches and players shouldn’t ever go public.

Statement from head coach Greg Gard pic.twitter.com/nz3QAPeqtU — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 22, 2021

It’s nice to see that Davis, who is now likely our best player, supports Gard and the direction of the program, but why are we even talking about this?

Davis should have passed on the question and just moved on.

Johnny’s response when I asked if he ever considered transferring. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/ygIPIst0uM — Declan Levy (@levy_declan) August 9, 2021

Let’s put this behind us and just focus on winning a bunch of games this season.