Leo Terrell Blasts The ‘Progressive’ Left For ‘Dumbing Down Kids’

Leo Terrell called out Democratic Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday for signing a bill that suspends high school graduation requirements for reading, writing, and math in order to “benefit” students of color in Oregon.

“You lower the standards, you dumb down kids,” Terrell said on “Fox and Friends.” “I think it’s embarrassing, insulting and more importantly, it’s racist because it implies that just because of skin color, you can’t pass a test.” (RELATED: Leo Terrell Says Obama Is ‘The Last Person On Earth Who Should Be Promoting Critical Race Theory’)

Leo Terrell slams Oregon governor’s ‘insulting’ education policy: Progressive left is ‘dumbing down kids’https://t.co/Sq9oGZfzrt — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2021

The bill, SB744, passed both chambers of Oregon’s Democratic Legislature in June, Daily Mail reported. It suspended Oregon’s “essential skills” requirement for the next three years while the Department of Education determines other graduation requirements. Brown’s office did not hold a signing ceremony or issue a press release, according to The Oregonian.

“Education is the key to break the poverty cycle,” Terrell said. “[Gov. Kate Brown] is embarrassed about this and keeping it quiet because it insults people of color. They have eliminated a measuring tool to determine quality and competency in these skills. It is a victory for teacher unions because now the teachers don’t have to teach … How is going to benefit people of color?”