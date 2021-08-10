Luka Doncic Agrees To A $207 Million Extension With The Mavericks

Luke Doncic has agreed to a gigantic extension with the Dallas Mavericks.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the talented guard from Slovenia has agreed to a five year-extension with the franchise worth $207 million.
The deal guarantees that Doncic remains the face of the Mavericks for years to come.
It’s crazy how much Luka has blown up over the past few seasons. He was a talented but relatively unknown player from Slovenia when he entered the NBA.
Since he was drafted in 2018, he’s become an absolute force to be reckoned with and a top five player in the league.
He only needed a few seasons to absolutely take the NBA by storm and he’s still only 22-years-old! Stop and think about that for a second.
He just earned a $207 million extension and he’s 22!
Breaking: Luka Doncic agrees to five-year, $207M supermax rookie extension with the Mavericks, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/4o9XrTegwW
Now, he’s one of the highest paid athletes in the world and he’s locked in with the Mavericks for the next several seasons.
If you’re a Dallas fan, you have to be very happy right now.
Props to Luka for getting his money. You love to see it!