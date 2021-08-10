An Alcoholic Version Of Mountain Dew Is Expected To Be Released In Early 2022

Mountain Dew might have an extra kick to it starting in 2022.

According to CNBC, PepsiCo and Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer have joined forces to create an alcoholic version of the incredibly popular soda, and the companies are hoping to release it in early 2022.

The alcoholic version will be called Hard Mtn Dew and will be 5% alcohol. So, it’s right around what you’d get in most seltzer drinks. The drink will also contain no sugar, which is a huge plus for those hot summer days.

PepsiCo and Boston Beer to create alcoholic Mountain Dew drink https://t.co/A6tcPYDJBg — CNBC (@CNBC) August 10, 2021

Talk about changing the game. Mountain Dew is already insanely popular in the United States of America, especially in the midwest.

There’s not a farm or ranch that I’ve ever stepped foot on that didn’t have a massive fridge full of green nectar of the heavens.

Now, PepsiCo is creating a version that contains similar alcohol to a White Claw, High Noon, Corona seltzer and other popular warm weather drinks.

Admittedly, the fact it has zero sugar is a massive selling point for people who like to enjoy an adult beverage from time to time.

Do you love Mountain Dew? Do you also love alcohol? Well, I’ve got some good news for you… https://t.co/F0nMqQ957s — Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) August 10, 2021

The last thing we want while chasing a slight buzz is a massive dose of sugar. Seltzer companies have figured this out Mountain Dew hasn’t missed a beat.

I can’t wait to show up to a party with a case of these bad boys. If there was ever a conversation starter, this is it.

Make sure to get yours in early 2022.

P.S.: I can’t write an article about Mountain Dew without mentioning that I hammered it while growing up in the Midwest. My basketball pregame meal was always a Butterfinger and Mountain Dew in high school. In hindsight, it was a ridiculous thing to eat before competing, but we went undefeated! Do the Dew!