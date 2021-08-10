Nick Saban Shares Touching Story About Bobby Bowden

Alabama football coach Nick Saban recently shared a touching story about Bobby Bowden.

The legendary former Florida State football coach passed away over the weekend after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and stories have been pouring in from all over the college football world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Sunday press conference, the seven-time national champion talked about how Bowden offered him a job at West Virginia following Saban’s father dying.

Listen to Saban tell the heartwarming story below.

Nick Saban shares his favorite memory he had with Bobby Bowden pic.twitter.com/hBWgr15zuo — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) August 8, 2021

Guys like Bowden are incredibly rare and they’re getting rarer and rarer with every passing day. Men just aren’t built like him anymore.

He was an amazing football coach who won at the highest of levels. There’s no debating his incredible success.

However, for as great as he was as a coach, just about everyone would agree that he was an even better person.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a negative story about Bowden. Everyone who knew him praised his kindness and big heart.

The fact he offered Nick Saban a job at WVU just so he could be close to home after his dad died is an incredible act of kindness.

The world could certainly use some more people like Bowden. We’d be much better off as a society if we had a few more guys like him.