The Highest Paid Woman On OnlyFans Makes Roughly $25 Million Annually

The highest paid woman on OnlyFans is rolling in cash.

According to a study from MRQ, Gem101 is the most popular account on the adult entertainment website, and she brings in roughly $25 million annually.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The highest paid woman on OnlyFans makes roughly the same amount of money as a solid starting quarterback in the NFL.

Say whatever you want about OnlyFans, but making $25 million annually is just an outrageous amount of money.

There are multiple porn stars who earn several million dollars a year thanks to their profession, but I'm not sure there are any who earn $25 million a year.

Again, that's NFL money.

The wildest thing about this whole situation is that I had never heard of Gem101 prior to this study and the New York Post bringing it to my attention.

So, while OnlyFans is obviously very popular, its biggest stars are still clearly lacking major name recognition.

As someone who knows many porn stars – don’t make a big deal about it – I can promise you that they’re much more recognizable than OnlyFans creators, but that’s a discussion for another time.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Gem101 being the highest paid OnlyFans star at around $25 million!